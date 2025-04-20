Judiciary Under Fire: Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Controversial Remarks

In a heated exchange over controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Congress leader Shama Mohammed has called for immediate action from the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. She argued that failing to address Dubey's comments could lead to further attacks on the judiciary.

Dubey had accused the Supreme Court of provoking religious strife, challenging its authority and suggesting that Parliament should be dissolved if the court continues to make laws. Mohammed demanded Dubey's expulsion from the BJP, emphasizing the need to safeguard constitutional values.

The BJP has sought to dissociate itself from Dubey's statements, which had also criticized legal decisions on issues such as the decriminalization of homosexuality. Dubey's remarks about the Supreme Court's role in legislative matters have sparked significant political and public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)