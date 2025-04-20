Left Menu

Judiciary Under Fire: Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Controversial Remarks

Congress leader Shama Mohammed demands urgent action from Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for making incendiary statements about the judiciary. She urges the BJP to expel Dubey, who accused the Supreme Court of inciting religious conflicts. The BJP distanced itself from Dubey's remarks.

Congress leader Shama Mohammed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated exchange over controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Congress leader Shama Mohammed has called for immediate action from the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. She argued that failing to address Dubey's comments could lead to further attacks on the judiciary.

Dubey had accused the Supreme Court of provoking religious strife, challenging its authority and suggesting that Parliament should be dissolved if the court continues to make laws. Mohammed demanded Dubey's expulsion from the BJP, emphasizing the need to safeguard constitutional values.

The BJP has sought to dissociate itself from Dubey's statements, which had also criticized legal decisions on issues such as the decriminalization of homosexuality. Dubey's remarks about the Supreme Court's role in legislative matters have sparked significant political and public backlash.

