Anthropic-Pentagon Standoff Over AI Sparks Controversy in Silicon Valley

The Trump administration has clashed publicly with Anthropic, ordering U.S. agencies to stop using its AI technology over national security concerns. Anthropic faces significant penalties after refusing to allow unrestricted military use of its AI. Meanwhile, OpenAI has reached a new agreement with the Pentagon under similar conditions.

Updated: 28-02-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:00 IST
The Trump administration intensified its stance against Anthropic, directing all U.S. agencies to cease using the company's artificial intelligence technology, citing national security concerns. The move followed Anthropic's refusal to comply with a military request for unrestricted AI use, sparking a major public dispute.

Several top officials, including President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, publicly criticized Anthropic for resisting the Pentagon's demands. The company's CEO, Dario Amodei, argued that the technology should not be employed for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons, maintaining that such uses would contravene its safety measures.

Adding to the drama, OpenAI secured a contract with the Pentagon shortly after Anthropic's penalties were announced, underlining a contentious competitive landscape in Silicon Valley. The sector saw vocal support for Anthropic's position amid debates on AI application in defense scenarios, with implications for major industry players.

