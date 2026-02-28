Anthropic-Pentagon Standoff Over AI Sparks Controversy in Silicon Valley

The Trump administration intensified its stance against Anthropic, directing all U.S. agencies to cease using the company's artificial intelligence technology, citing national security concerns. The move followed Anthropic's refusal to comply with a military request for unrestricted AI use, sparking a major public dispute.

Several top officials, including President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, publicly criticized Anthropic for resisting the Pentagon's demands. The company's CEO, Dario Amodei, argued that the technology should not be employed for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons, maintaining that such uses would contravene its safety measures.

Adding to the drama, OpenAI secured a contract with the Pentagon shortly after Anthropic's penalties were announced, underlining a contentious competitive landscape in Silicon Valley. The sector saw vocal support for Anthropic's position amid debates on AI application in defense scenarios, with implications for major industry players.