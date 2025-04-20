Congress Demands Expulsion of BJP MPs Over Supreme Court Criticism

The Congress party on Sunday criticized the BJP for its superficial 'damage control' efforts following derogatory remarks by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma against the Supreme Court. They demand the expulsion of the two MPs and question the absence of punitive actions.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, lambasted the BJP's 'outgoing president' for distancing from the remarks, asserting it holds little value without concrete action. Ramesh labeled the MPs as habitual offenders used by the BJP to attack institutions, and expressed skepticism over the party's claims of respect for democracy.

The BJP president, JP Nadda, distanced the party from the comments, calling them 'personal views' and reiterating the party's respect for the judiciary. However, Congress remains unconvinced, urging formal action against the MPs to substantiate BJP's commitment to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)