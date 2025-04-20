Left Menu

Political Storm: DMK Condemns Charges Against Congress Leaders

DMK's TR Baalu criticizes the BJP following the ED filing charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He accuses BJP of using enforcement agencies as political weapons to target Congress, citing recent actions post-AICC meetings as further evidence of political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:51 IST
In a significant political development, M K Stalin-led DMK has vociferously criticized the BJP for the Enforcement Directorate's charges against senior Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. TR Baalu of DMK condemned these charges in a statement, labeling them a 'shameful' and 'unacceptable' form of political vendetta.

Baalu, citing the recent All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Gujarat which spotlighted the central BJP's alleged 'anti-people' policies, claimed that the BJP is rattled by the resurgence of Congress workers and hence resorting to such tactics.

He argued that Congress's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has incited the BJP's fear, leading to the alleged misuse of the ED. The BJP, however, rebutted these accusations, stating that no political party has immunity from lawful investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

