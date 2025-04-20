Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Divisive Remarks

Samajwadi Party chief and Member of Parliament Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey at the Supreme Court. Addressing the media in Prayagraj, Yadav asserted that Dubey's comments reflect the BJP's underlying ideology, which he claims is responsible for fostering societal divides along religious and caste lines.

Yadav declared, 'The truth is, if anyone is causing rifts between religions, it is the BJP. Creating societal divisions based on religion and caste is a deliberate strategy of the BJP, with funds allocated towards these ends.' His statements came amidst the controversy ignited by Dubey's remarks, where Dubey accused the Supreme Court of 'inciting religious wars' and suggested the judiciary's role blurs the lines between legislative and judicial powers.

Despite the uproar, the BJP has distanced itself from Dubey's controversial statements. BJP National President JP Nadda stated that the party does not support or agree with the remarks made by Dubey, insisting that these comments are personal views of the MPs involved and not reflective of the party's stance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)