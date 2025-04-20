Sky Warriors Unite: IAF Takes Flight at Desert Flag-10

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to showcase its prowess at Desert Flag-10, a premier multinational air combat exercise hosted by the United Arab Emirates. This high-profile event, scheduled from April 21 to May 8, will see the IAF deploy its sophisticated MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise will include air forces from 11 nations, such as the US, UK, Australia, and others, converging at the Al Dhafra Air Base. This gathering aims to facilitate complex fighter engagement scenarios while promoting an exchange of operational expertise.

This significant involvement not only highlights India's ambitions to fortify defense ties but also underscores a commitment to interoperability with partner nations. Such endeavors are crucial for fostering universal military cooperation and understanding among participating countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)