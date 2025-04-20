Left Menu

Nadda Accuses Congress Gov't of Misleading Public on Central Support

JP Nadda criticizes the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, asserting that major state developments occurred under NDA-led administrations. He claims the Centre has always supported the state, contrary to current allegations, and highlights ongoing development efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:05 IST
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda has launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of misrepresenting the financial support provided by the Centre. During a media briefing in Dharamshala, Nadda emphasized that significant developmental milestones in the state have only been achieved under NDA leadership.

Nadda recalled that substantial contributions to Himachal Pradesh's progress began with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who granted a special package to the state. He contrasted this with the treatment under Congress's rule, alleging the state was deprived of its special category benefits. He argued that projects have continued to flourish under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Highlighting ongoing support, Nadda mentioned that the Centre has allocated Rs 11,806 crore in the current fiscal year for the state. He referenced improvements in the Chamba district propelled by the Aspirational Districts Program, noting satisfactory progress in financial inclusion, education, and infrastructure while acknowledging areas needing attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

