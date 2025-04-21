Pope Francis: A People's Pope and A Role Model

Pope Francis has been hailed as a 'man of the people' by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, highlighting the late Catholic leader's global impact.

In a statement on X, Schoof emphasized Pope Francis's ability to address essential issues, appealing to both Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

The Prime Minister praised the Pope's humble lifestyle, service-driven ethos, and his lasting influence as a respected and admired figure worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)