UK PM Starmer wants schoolboys to be taught respect for girls

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday launched a new strategy that will involve schoolboys being taught respect for women and girls, through a focus on healthy relationships based on consent and tackling abuse with a new helpline. The plans tabled in Parliament will focus on prevention and tackling the root causes of abuse as official statistics show that nearly 40 per cent of teenagers in relationships are victims of abuse. Amid growing support for toxic social media influencers, the government said it is acting to steer boys away from harmful misogynistic or anti-women influences. "Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships, but too often toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged,'' said Starmer.

"This government is stepping in sooner – backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear – to stop harm before it starts. This is about protecting girls and driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men, which is a responsibility we owe to the next generation, and one this government will deliver," he said. Under a 20-million-pound package, teachers and families will be empowered to address harmful attitudes and behaviours by steering young people towards positive role models and challenging unhealthy myths about women. Teachers will get specialist training on how to talk to pupils about issues like consent and the dangers of sharing intimate images, with experts brought in to pilot new approaches. "We cannot simply respond to harm after it happens; we must give young people the understanding and tools they need before attitudes harden into harm," said UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Building on changes already announced to arm children against disinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories on social media, all secondary schools in England will be required to have a strong offer to educate students about healthy and respectful relationships. Tackling worrying attitudes as early as possible, schools will also send high-risk pupils to get the extra care and support they need, focused on challenging deep-rooted misogynist influences. A new helpline will be launched to help young people concerned about their behaviours to seek out the help they need.

''For too long, the scale of violence against women and girls has been treated as a fact of life in our country. I am determined our groundbreaking strategy will prevent women and girls from actually being harmed in the first place,'' said Jess Phillips, UK Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls. Police and social services will also be given added tools to intervene in harmful relationships with new guidance on teenage relationships, while the legal framework for domestic abuse will be reviewed so it properly represents adolescents' experiences. As well as within intimate relationships, children actively displaying harmful behaviours towards siblings, parents or caregivers will be enrolled in behaviour change programmes. The British government's wider Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy also includes efforts to make it impossible for children in the UK to take, share or view a nude image using their phones. The government said it will join forces with tech companies so it can work together to better protect young people from grooming, extortion, bullying, harassment and sexual abuse. Under new laws, the creation and supply of so-called ''nudification'' apps or tools that generate deepfake nude images of real people will also be banned, building on offences that already criminalise sharing these deeply damaging images. The new legislation will allow British police to target firms and individuals who design and supply such online tools.

