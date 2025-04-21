Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC

Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his derogatory remarks on former CEC S Y Quraishi. Yadav emphasized that Dubey's comments undermine a respected constitutional authority. He also targeted BJP for alleged electoral malpractices in various elections, urging party leaders to reflect on their conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC
Akhilesh Yadav Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has voiced strong disapproval towards BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for recent comments directed at former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi. Yadav argued that Dubey's statements demean a former respected constitutional officer and called for more decorum in public discourse.

Yadav took to social media, suggesting that Dubey, who has faced criticism within his own party for previous controversial remarks, should avoid creating unnecessary controversy over a retired public servant. This follows Dubey's contentious claim that Quraishi, during his tenure, acted to favor a specific community.

Additionally, Yadav accused the BJP of engaging in various electoral malpractices, citing cases of alleged manipulation and intimidation in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. He further claimed that internal party conflicts and corruption could lead to the BJP's downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025