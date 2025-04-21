Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has voiced strong disapproval towards BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for recent comments directed at former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi. Yadav argued that Dubey's statements demean a former respected constitutional officer and called for more decorum in public discourse.

Yadav took to social media, suggesting that Dubey, who has faced criticism within his own party for previous controversial remarks, should avoid creating unnecessary controversy over a retired public servant. This follows Dubey's contentious claim that Quraishi, during his tenure, acted to favor a specific community.

Additionally, Yadav accused the BJP of engaging in various electoral malpractices, citing cases of alleged manipulation and intimidation in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. He further claimed that internal party conflicts and corruption could lead to the BJP's downfall.

