Minister Sarang Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over EC Remarks in US

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang has taken aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his critical remarks about the Election Commission of India during an event in Boston, US. Sarang labeled Gandhi's remarks as attempts to defame India on the global stage, questioning when Gandhi might demonstrate political maturity.

According to Sarang, Gandhi's repeated international criticisms of Indian institutions, including the EC, amount to treason. He argued that Gandhi, as a representative of India, ought to exercise caution when addressing foreign audiences and accused him of undermining the nation's constitutional integrity.

In his address to the Indian Diaspora, Gandhi alleged flaws within India's EC, citing irregularities in Maharashtra's voter rolls. However, EC sources dismissed these claims as baseless, noting limited procedural appeals were filed during recent electoral revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)