Left Menu

South Korea Prepares for Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo is set to engage in trade discussions with the U.S. in Washington, focusing on trade balances, shipbuilding, and LNG. However, the talks are expected to be challenging. Foreign policy adviser Kim Hyun-chong cautions against hasty concessions that could harm national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:34 IST
South Korea Prepares for Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo expressed on Monday his anticipation for the upcoming trade discussions with the United States in Washington, seeing them as a potential beginning of significant collaboration. Despite optimism, Han acknowledged the potential challenges that lie ahead in the negotiations.

Set for April 24, the talks will see South Korea's finance and industry ministers meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and USTR representative Jamieson Greer. Han emphasized a dedicated effort from Seoul to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome, stressing the importance of prioritizing national interests by maintaining a composed and serious approach.

In contrast, Kim Hyun-chong, an adviser to presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung, advised caution, urging against any quick decisions that might lead to major concessions to the U.S. He stressed that safeguarding national interests should remain a priority and suggested that no agreement is preferable to a detrimental deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025