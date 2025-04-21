South Korea Prepares for Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo expressed on Monday his anticipation for the upcoming trade discussions with the United States in Washington, seeing them as a potential beginning of significant collaboration. Despite optimism, Han acknowledged the potential challenges that lie ahead in the negotiations.

Set for April 24, the talks will see South Korea's finance and industry ministers meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and USTR representative Jamieson Greer. Han emphasized a dedicated effort from Seoul to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome, stressing the importance of prioritizing national interests by maintaining a composed and serious approach.

In contrast, Kim Hyun-chong, an adviser to presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung, advised caution, urging against any quick decisions that might lead to major concessions to the U.S. He stressed that safeguarding national interests should remain a priority and suggested that no agreement is preferable to a detrimental deal.

