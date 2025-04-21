Left Menu

Naqvi Criticizes Protests Against Waqf Law Reforms

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized protests over the new Waqf law, calling for caution against 'communal infections' from 'conspiracy syndicates.' He emphasized that constitutional reforms like the Waqf Amendment Act aim to safeguard religious faiths and maintain harmony against communal attacks from political entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:21 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, has criticized recent protests over the new Waqf law, urging vigilance against what he calls 'communal infections' spread by 'conspiracy syndicates.' According to Naqvi, these groups oppose inclusive and constitutional reforms in India.

The former minority affairs minister warned that such communal opposition to constitutional law is detrimental to both the nation and its communities. Naqvi pointed out the Waqf Act as a crucial law of the land intended for the protection and reform of Waqf administration.

Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district led to violence, with deaths, injuries, and property damage. Naqvi claims some political parties routinely polarize every reform effort, consistently questioning the integrity of democratic institutions.

