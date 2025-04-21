Naqvi Criticizes Protests Against Waqf Law Reforms

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, has criticized recent protests over the new Waqf law, urging vigilance against what he calls 'communal infections' spread by 'conspiracy syndicates.' According to Naqvi, these groups oppose inclusive and constitutional reforms in India.

The former minority affairs minister warned that such communal opposition to constitutional law is detrimental to both the nation and its communities. Naqvi pointed out the Waqf Act as a crucial law of the land intended for the protection and reform of Waqf administration.

Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district led to violence, with deaths, injuries, and property damage. Naqvi claims some political parties routinely polarize every reform effort, consistently questioning the integrity of democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)