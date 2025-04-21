Left Menu

The Dark Future of Coal Miners: Black Lung Programs on the Decline

Josh Cochran, a coal miner diagnosed with black lung disease at age 43, highlights the challenges faced by miners as government cuts stall critical health programs. While federal programs once shielded them, mass layoffs and office closures now threaten their existence, despite efforts to revive the beleaguered coal industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:37 IST
Josh Cochran, a West Virginia coal miner, was diagnosed with advanced black lung disease at 43 after decades in the mines. While a Mine Safety and Health Administration initiative initially ensured job relocation with pay, recent government cuts threaten this lifeline for miners like him.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration's Part 90 program allows miners diagnosed with black lung to be reassigned to safer roles without pay cuts. However, sweeping job cuts announced by President Trump's administration have put this safety net at risk.

NIOSH estimates a significant portion of coal miners in Central Appalachia are affected by black lung, and the suspension of the Coal Workers' Health Surveillance Program amplifies this issue as miners lose access to essential screenings and relocations to safer jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

