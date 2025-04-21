The Dark Future of Coal Miners: Black Lung Programs on the Decline

Josh Cochran, a West Virginia coal miner, was diagnosed with advanced black lung disease at 43 after decades in the mines. While a Mine Safety and Health Administration initiative initially ensured job relocation with pay, recent government cuts threaten this lifeline for miners like him.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration's Part 90 program allows miners diagnosed with black lung to be reassigned to safer roles without pay cuts. However, sweeping job cuts announced by President Trump's administration have put this safety net at risk.

NIOSH estimates a significant portion of coal miners in Central Appalachia are affected by black lung, and the suspension of the Coal Workers' Health Surveillance Program amplifies this issue as miners lose access to essential screenings and relocations to safer jobs.

