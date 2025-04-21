Pope Francis' Passing: A Monumental Loss for East Timor

East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta described the death of Pope Francis as a significant loss not only for Christians but for the world at large. This tribute comes in light of the pontiff's historic role as the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church.

At 88, Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, was praised for his courageous stance on issues affecting the poor and weak, and his opposition to arrogance, abuse, and wars. He was also the first pope to visit East Timor in over thirty years, a trip that invigorated the country's movement for independence.

The predominantly Catholic nation is observing a week of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and a mass held in his honor. Remembering Pope Francis' visit last year, where over 600,000 people gathered in Dili, Ramos-Horta noted the pontiff's last words to him, urging care for East Timor's people.

