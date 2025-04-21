Nation Mourns the Passing of Beloved Pontiff
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mourned the passing of Pope Francis, praising him as a man of profound faith and humility. The Pope's 2015 visit to the Philippines left a significant impact, especially when he met survivors of Typhoon Haiyan. The nation t olls church bells in tribute.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the passing of Pope Francis, whom he described as the 'best pope in my lifetime.' He lauded the Pope for his profound faith and humility, highlighting his open heart to the poor and forgotten.
In the predominantly Catholic nation of the Philippines, church bells tolled across Manila, paying a somber tribute to the beloved pontiff's influence and legacy. Around 80% of the Filipino population identifies as Roman Catholic, a faith inherited from over three centuries of Spanish colonization.
Pope Francis' 2015 visit to the Philippines drew historic crowds and included a poignant stop in Tacloban to meet Typhoon Haiyan survivors. Among the people affected by his compassion was Jun Padasas, whose volunteer daughter Kristel tragically died during the visit. In the wake of the Pope's death, Padasas found solace in lighting a candle at his daughter's altar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
