Argentina Mourns Beloved 'Slum Pope': A Legacy of Compassion and Reform

Argentina is in mourning for Pope Francis, who died recently after battling illness. Known for his work with the poor, Francis was mourned with a special Mass in Buenos Aires. Despite political and ideological differences, many remember him for his compassion, reform efforts, and support for marginalized communities.

Updated: 21-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:06 IST
Argentina Mourns Beloved 'Slum Pope': A Legacy of Compassion and Reform
Pope Francis

Argentines gathered in Buenos Aires for a special Mass, held in memory of Pope Francis, who passed away following a prolonged illness. The event took place in the cathedral where he once served as archbishop. The structure was adorned with white flowers, the national flag, and a photograph of the beloved pontiff.

The government declared seven days of mourning for the pope, widely remembered as the 'slum pope' for his work among the poor. Buenos Aires' current archbishop, Jorge Garcia Cuerva, praised Francis for his dedication to building bridges and fostering universal brotherhood. Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, became a beacon of hope for many through his advocacy for marginalized communities.

President Javier Milei, who had previously clashed with Francis over economic ideologies, paid tribute to the pontiff's focus on inter-religious dialogue and cost-cutting reforms. Citizens across Argentina expressed deep sorrow over his passing, reminiscing about his support for various rights and watching his last public appearance with hope.

