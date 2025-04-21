Left Menu

Caste Allegations in UP Police: Fact or Fiction?

Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh police force of caste-based postings, claiming underrepresentation of backward and minority communities. DGP Prashant Kumar refuted these claims as baseless, affirming adherence to guidelines. Various police departments released demographic data to counter the allegations, while Yadav stood by his accusations in ongoing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:49 IST
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party recently accused the Uttar Pradesh police of caste-based discrimination in their postings, alleging underrepresentation of backward and minority communities. He pointed to specific districts like Agra and Prayagraj, citing insufficient numbers of officers from these groups in leadership roles.

In response, DGP Prashant Kumar dismissed these claims as 'baseless and misleading'. Kumar emphasized that all postings comply with established norms and guidelines. Several police departments released data countering Yadav's allegations, showcasing significant representation of OBCs and SCs in their forces, exceeding reservation norms.

Despite the official rebuttal, Yadav remains steadfast, insisting that proportional injustice exists against certain communities. As the debate unfolds, both sides continue to present data and arguments, with police leadership urging caution against drawing conclusions from incomplete information.

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

