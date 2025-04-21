Left Menu

Trump's Monetary Pressure: A Call for Immediate Rate Cuts

President Donald Trump has urged for the immediate lowering of interest rates, blaming Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for potential economic slowing. Trump's comments, made on Truth Social, intensified market concerns, causing significant movement in the U.S. stock market, especially on the S&P 500 Index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:56 IST
Donald Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for immediate interest rate cuts, spotlighting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a source of economic strain.

Trump's comments came via Truth Social, predicting minimal inflation but warning of an economic slowdown if interest rates aren't decreased immediately. His statements coincided with a significant dip in U.S. stock markets, with the S&P 500 Index dropping by 2% amidst heightened investor anxiety.

The President's continuous criticism of Powell and the Fed's cautious strategy on rates has ignited discourse on potential administrative moves against Powell, challenging central bank independence amid escalating trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

