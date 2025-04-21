Trump's Monetary Pressure: A Call for Immediate Rate Cuts

On Monday, President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for immediate interest rate cuts, spotlighting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a source of economic strain.

Trump's comments came via Truth Social, predicting minimal inflation but warning of an economic slowdown if interest rates aren't decreased immediately. His statements coincided with a significant dip in U.S. stock markets, with the S&P 500 Index dropping by 2% amidst heightened investor anxiety.

The President's continuous criticism of Powell and the Fed's cautious strategy on rates has ignited discourse on potential administrative moves against Powell, challenging central bank independence amid escalating trade tensions.

