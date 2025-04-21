Left Menu

BJP Set to Reclaim Delhi MCD as AAP Withdraws from Mayoral Contest

The BJP is poised to regain control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotting the upcoming mayoral elections. The polls, scheduled for April 25, see BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh and Jai Bhagwan Yadav competing for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively. AAP alleges political manipulation by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is moving towards reclaiming leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a boycott of the mayoral elections slated for April 25. This strategic withdrawal by AAP comes amid allegations of political manipulation against their councillors by the BJP.

In the race to become the next Mayor and Deputy Mayor, BJP's senior leader Raja Iqbal Singh, representing Mukherjee Nagar, is vying for the mayoral position. Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Begumpur's councillor, is competing for the Deputy Mayor post. Congress has fielded Mandeep Singh for Mayor and Ariba Khan for Deputy Mayor.

The political landscape shifted after AAP secured 134 of the 250 wards in the 2022 MCD polls, but defections have bolstered BJP's strength, now poised with 117 councillors. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Congress president Devender Yadav claim AAP's withdrawal reflects a loss of public trust in their governance.

