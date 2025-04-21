BJP Leaders Clash with Congress Over Judiciary Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Monday, escalated their verbal battle with the Congress over remarks made by Nishikant Dubey concerning the Supreme Court, calling on Congress to account for its historical contempt towards the judiciary.

Pradeep Bhandari, in a conversation with ANI, accused Congress of consistently undermining judicial independence, pointing to instances like the emergency period and attempts to impeach justices. This denunciation came as a counter to allegations made by Dubey that the Supreme Court was encroaching on legislative authority, sparking a debate on judicial boundaries.

The BJP, however, has distanced itself from Dubey's statements, with party president JP Nadda asserting on X that the comments were personal opinions not endorsed by the party. The move aims to maintain the BJP's position amidst a brewing constitutional controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)