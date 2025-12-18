Left Menu

Rajendra Babu Dubey: New Leadership at Rajasthan Agricultural University

Rajendra Babu Dubey has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner. Governor Haribhau Bagde issued the order after consulting the state government. Dubey's term will be for three years, or until he reaches 70 years of age.

In a significant development, Rajendra Babu Dubey has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, based in Bikaner.

The appointment was confirmed on Thursday after a formal order was issued by Governor and University Chancellor Haribhau Bagde, following consultations with the state government.

Dubey's tenure is set for a duration of three years, or until he reaches the age of 70, according to the official statement from Raj Bhavan.

