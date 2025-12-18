Rajendra Babu Dubey: New Leadership at Rajasthan Agricultural University
Updated: 18-12-2025 16:34 IST
In a significant development, Rajendra Babu Dubey has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, based in Bikaner.
The appointment was confirmed on Thursday after a formal order was issued by Governor and University Chancellor Haribhau Bagde, following consultations with the state government.
Dubey's tenure is set for a duration of three years, or until he reaches the age of 70, according to the official statement from Raj Bhavan.
