Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: VP Vance's Landmark India Visit

US Vice President J.D. Vance's four-day visit to India targets pivotal trade agreements. Accompanied by his family, Vance met Prime Minister Modi to discuss shared interests including defense, energy, and strategic technologies. The visit aims to strengthen India-US ties amid important regional and global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:56 IST
Diplomatic Dance: VP Vance's Landmark India Visit
visit
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President J.D. Vance, along with his family, commenced a significant four-day diplomatic mission to India, aiming at finalizing a crucial trade agreement between the two nations. The visit is seen as a step forward in addressing key issues such as tariffs and market access.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the delegation, highlighting the fruitful cooperation between India and the US. The leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions, covering bilateral cooperation areas like defense and strategic technologies, reflecting a mutual commitment to progress.

In addition to the high-level meetings, the Vance family explored cultural landmarks across Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, enhancing cultural ties. This visit accentuates the strengthening bond between the two countries amid evolving regional and global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025