BJYM Protests Heat Up Over National Herald Case

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) intensified its protests against the Congress on Monday, in light of developments in the National Herald case. The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of laundering Rs 988 crore has sparked significant controversy.

Demonstrators gathered in the Mahal area, notably around the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, loudly voicing their dissent against the Congress leaders. Tension escalated when effigies of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were set alight, prompting a swift response from law enforcement to calm the situation.

The protesters attempted a march towards Devadiya Bhavan, the local Congress office. However, police intervention at Chitnis Park Chowk prevented further escalation, halting their advance and maintaining order.

