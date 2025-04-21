Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP MP's Remarks on Judiciary as 'Treason'

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar denounced BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments on the judiciary as treasonous, accusing them of undermining the Supreme Court's authority. Kumar alleged Dubey's statements were a part of a BJP strategy, despite the party distancing itself from the remarks through a statement by its National President JP Nadda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:02 IST
Congress Slams BJP MP's Remarks on Judiciary as 'Treason'
Congress leader Ajoy Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political clash, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent comments on the judiciary as treasonous. Kumar accused Dubey of deliberately attempting to undermine the Supreme Court's authority, suggesting a broader BJP strategy was at play.

According to Kumar, Dubey's remarks questioning the Supreme Court's relevance and authority were unprecedented and amounted to a significant attack on the nation's judiciary. He stated that such comments aimed to demoralize the court and represented orders from the higher echelons of the BJP. Kumar called for Dubey's suspension and removal from the party.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda dissociated the party from Dubey's controversial statements, asserting via a post on X that these were the personal opinions of Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, not reflective of the party's stance. The BJP has 'completely rejected' the comments, attempting to distance itself from the ensuing controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025