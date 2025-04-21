Congress Slams BJP MP's Remarks on Judiciary as 'Treason'

In a fierce political clash, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent comments on the judiciary as treasonous. Kumar accused Dubey of deliberately attempting to undermine the Supreme Court's authority, suggesting a broader BJP strategy was at play.

According to Kumar, Dubey's remarks questioning the Supreme Court's relevance and authority were unprecedented and amounted to a significant attack on the nation's judiciary. He stated that such comments aimed to demoralize the court and represented orders from the higher echelons of the BJP. Kumar called for Dubey's suspension and removal from the party.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda dissociated the party from Dubey's controversial statements, asserting via a post on X that these were the personal opinions of Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, not reflective of the party's stance. The BJP has 'completely rejected' the comments, attempting to distance itself from the ensuing controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)