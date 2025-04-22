Left Menu

US Vice President JD Vance's High-Profile Visit to Agra

US Vice President JD Vance is visiting Agra and will tour the Taj Mahal. Enhanced security measures are in place, and city decorations are underway. Vance's visit follows President Trump's recent tariff announcements affecting multiple countries, including India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:24 IST
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • India

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit the iconic Taj Mahal during his scheduled stop in Agra this Wednesday. The announcement has prompted extensive security arrangements across the city, according to a police official.

DCP City Sonam Kumar reported that meetings with various stakeholders, including the CISF, Archaeological Department, Indian Air Force, and local police, have been conducted to coordinate security measures. Arrangements cover the Vice President's travel route, and thorough verifications of participating artists and schoolchildren are underway.

The visit, part of a four-day trip to India that commenced in Delhi, follows closely on the heels of President Trump's recently imposed but paused tariffs against approximately 60 nations, India among them. The city of Agra is being adorned in anticipation of this high-level diplomatic visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

