Patriotism Fuels a Bull Run: Chinese Investors Rally Behind National Agenda Amid Trade Tensions

Cao Mingjie, a home designer from China's Guangdong province, was among many who ventured into stock trading after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, escalating the trade war with China. Inspired by patriotism, Cao committed to investing 2,000 yuan monthly in the local stock market, emphasizing that his goal was not financial gain but national solidarity.

As China's stock market becomes a new battleground in the Sino-U.S. conflict, a significant number of retail investors have emerged to form a 'national team' backing the government's strategy. Focused investments in defense, consumer goods, and semiconductors sectors have helped stabilize markets shaken by trade tensions.

Since the decline on April 4, China's markets have experienced a 45 billion yuan inflow from retail investors, countering previous outflows. Premier Li Qiang has reinforced efforts to stabilize the markets, and patriotic investments have notably bolstered investor confidence, suggesting a greater strategic importance of China's stock market to the national agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)