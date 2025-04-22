Left Menu

JPC Steering 'One Nation, One Election' Consultation Across States

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is engaging nationwide stakeholders to evaluate the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, a move to synchronize Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Spearheaded by Chairman PP Chaudhary, the initiative seeks wide-ranging feedback through state visits and an interactive website to bolster transparency and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:19 IST
BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is actively gathering input on the 'One Nation, One Election' campaign, aiming to sync Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Kamaljeet Sehrawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party highlights its constitutional significance, while noting past political missteps that fragmented India's electoral cycle.

Chairman PP Chaudhary announces the JPC's state visits, beginning in Maharashtra on May 17. The JPC is committed to inclusivity, engaging citizens from varied backgrounds, to assess whether unified elections serve national interests. Upcoming visits include stops in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

To enhance transparency, the JPC will launch a multilingual website for public submissions and insights, complemented by a QR code. Parliamentarians and stakeholders will review contributions. The committee, backed by legal experts, continues to deliberate the Constitution Amendment Bill proposing election alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

