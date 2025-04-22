Shiv Sena and MNS: A Post-Split Reunion?
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indicates party chief Uddhav Thackeray is optimistic about reconciling with his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, nearly two decades post-split. Interest from Ambedkarite movement allies and emphasis on uniting Marathi speakers highlight the evolving political landscape in Maharashtra.
In a surprising political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that party chief Uddhav Thackeray is eager to mend ties with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Raj Thackeray. The move comes as a potential major shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics.
Raut noted a surge in interest from groups linked to the Ambedkarite movement, keen on becoming part of this evolving alliance. The precedent of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's involvement in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement further underscores the significance of this potential reconciliation for uniting Marathi speakers statewide.
Despite their past differences, with Raj Thackeray splitting from Shiv Sena to form MNS in 2005, the two leaders signal a readiness to overlook minor disputes to focus on the larger interests of Maharashtra and its native speakers. Uddhav emphasizes that unity must not compromise the state's interests.
