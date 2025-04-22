Left Menu

Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal accused the ruling Mahayuti coalition of spending Rs 150 crore on preparations for a cabinet meeting. However, the BJP-led government clarified the amount as Rs 1.5 crore, citing a misprint. The issue has sparked a political controversy, with allegations of financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:27 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a fierce critique against the ruling Mahayuti coalition on Tuesday, claiming it had misappropriated Rs 150 crore for a cabinet meeting in Ahilyanagar.

However, the BJP-led government refuted these claims, confirming that an advertisement error led to a Rs 1.5 crore tender being mistakenly published as Rs 150 crore.

The controversy gained traction as Sapkal shared a tender notice on social media, questioning the coalition's financial management amid allegations of neglecting key social schemes due to alleged budget constraints.

