Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a fierce critique against the ruling Mahayuti coalition on Tuesday, claiming it had misappropriated Rs 150 crore for a cabinet meeting in Ahilyanagar.

However, the BJP-led government refuted these claims, confirming that an advertisement error led to a Rs 1.5 crore tender being mistakenly published as Rs 150 crore.

The controversy gained traction as Sapkal shared a tender notice on social media, questioning the coalition's financial management amid allegations of neglecting key social schemes due to alleged budget constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)