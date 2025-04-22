Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal accused the ruling Mahayuti coalition of spending Rs 150 crore on preparations for a cabinet meeting. However, the BJP-led government clarified the amount as Rs 1.5 crore, citing a misprint. The issue has sparked a political controversy, with allegations of financial mismanagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a fierce critique against the ruling Mahayuti coalition on Tuesday, claiming it had misappropriated Rs 150 crore for a cabinet meeting in Ahilyanagar.
However, the BJP-led government refuted these claims, confirming that an advertisement error led to a Rs 1.5 crore tender being mistakenly published as Rs 150 crore.
The controversy gained traction as Sapkal shared a tender notice on social media, questioning the coalition's financial management amid allegations of neglecting key social schemes due to alleged budget constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement