Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Legacy and Funeral Arrangements
Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, marking the end of a 12-year papacy characterized by progressive reforms and clashes with traditionalists. His funeral will be held at St. Peter's Square this Saturday. The transition to electing a new pope begins amidst global mourning.
The Vatican announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis' funeral will take place this Saturday in St. Peter's Square. The ceremony is expected to draw global leaders and will mark the end of a papacy marked by reform and controversy. Pope Francis died unexpectedly following a stroke and cardiac arrest at age 88.
His death has initiated ancient rituals in the Church, including the breaking of the pope's 'Fisherman's Ring' and lead seal. A conclave to elect a new pontiff is anticipated to start after May 6, as cardinals gather to discuss the Church's affairs and the election process.
Pope Francis was known for his progressive stance, often clashing with conservatives within the Church. He addressed issues like corruption and child abuse, extending his influence by appointing 80% of the cardinal electors who may continue his policies. With no clear successor, the Church awaits its next leader amidst a time of change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Kerala Outreach Stumbles Amid Church Land Controversy
Controversial Church Land Ownership Article Sparks Political Tensions
New Peer Support Workers Join Christchurch ED to Help People in Mental Distress
Protest and Controversy: Churchill Brothers Withdraw From Super Cup
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit