Investors Brace for Market Turmoil Amid Potential Fed Chair Ousting

Uncertainty looms as U.S. President Trump contemplates removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors fear economic instability, while Trump's criticisms raise concerns about the Fed's independence. Potential consequences could include market volatility, inflation, and long-term interest rate hikes, threatening the dollar's status as a reserve currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:44 IST
Investors are on edge as U.S. President Donald Trump considers the dismissal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a move that could significantly impact global markets. Trump's ongoing critique of the Fed's interest rate policies has raised doubts about the central bank's independence and its ability to control inflation.

Market analysts warn that Powell's removal could trigger severe repercussions, including increased inflation expectations, higher bond yields, and further devaluation of the U.S. dollar. These fears are compounded by Trump's previous actions that have led to substantial market volatility and uncertainty.

Many financial experts, including Nate Garrison of World Investment Advisors, emphasize Powell's steady leadership, cautioning that even the threat of his removal sends unsettling signals through financial markets. The possibility of replacing Powell with another candidate, such as former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, is under consideration, though concerns remain about the long-term implications for the Fed's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

