Youth Congress Protests Against BJP MP's Controversial Remarks
The Indian Youth Congress protested against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice. Dubey criticized the judiciary's role, prompting backlash and calling his comments an attack on democracy. The Youth Congress demanded Dubey's expulsion from BJP for undermining democratic institutions.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest in New Delhi against controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. Dubey's comments, seen as critical of the judiciary, sparked outrage among political circles and activists alike.
Nishikant Dubey suggested that if the Supreme Court assumes a legislative role, then Parliament and state assemblies should be shut. He further criticized CJI Khanna, associating him with civil unrest, following the Centre's promise to the court to delay certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
Protesters, led by IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, emphasized the importance of judicial independence to democracy. They called for Dubey's expulsion from the BJP, asserting his comments undermine democratic institutions. The protest saw an effigy of Dubey burnt, and police intervention at the Youth Congress office.
