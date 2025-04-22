Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests Against BJP MP's Controversial Remarks

The Indian Youth Congress protested against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice. Dubey criticized the judiciary's role, prompting backlash and calling his comments an attack on democracy. The Youth Congress demanded Dubey's expulsion from BJP for undermining democratic institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:50 IST
Youth Congress Protests Against BJP MP's Controversial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest in New Delhi against controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna. Dubey's comments, seen as critical of the judiciary, sparked outrage among political circles and activists alike.

Nishikant Dubey suggested that if the Supreme Court assumes a legislative role, then Parliament and state assemblies should be shut. He further criticized CJI Khanna, associating him with civil unrest, following the Centre's promise to the court to delay certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Protesters, led by IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, emphasized the importance of judicial independence to democracy. They called for Dubey's expulsion from the BJP, asserting his comments undermine democratic institutions. The protest saw an effigy of Dubey burnt, and police intervention at the Youth Congress office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025