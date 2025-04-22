Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit to Jeddah: Strengthening India-Saudi Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for two days on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit focuses on strengthening bilateral ties, defence cooperation, and signing agreements. Discussions will also cover issues relating to Hajj and the Indian expatriate community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a significant two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This marks Modi's third visit to the country, and his first to the historic city of Jeddah.

Modi, who posted about his arrival on social media, is set to co-chair the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council with the Crown Prince. This council was established during Modi's 2019 visit to enhance bilateral relations, and the current meeting is expected to bolster these ties substantially.

Among the anticipated outcomes of the visit are the signing of six memoranda of understanding in the fields of space, energy, health, science, culture, and advanced technology. Modi's engagement will also include discussions on Hajj-related issues, interaction with the Indian community, and a visit to a factory employing Indian workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

