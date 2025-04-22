AICC Criticizes BJP for Distorting Freedom Legacy

Left Menu

Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC general secretary, accuses BJP of using the National Herald case to divert focus from governmental failures. He claims the case is a political witchhunt against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Hussain criticizes the use of the Enforcement Directorate, calling it a tool of political vendetta.

Updated: 22-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:29 IST
  • India

Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC general secretary, castigated the BJP, describing the National Herald case as a stratagem to distort the legacy of India's freedom struggle and distract from the central government's shortcomings.

In Panaji, Hussain accused the Modi administration of deploying the Enforcement Directorate to target the Congress following a significant AICC session, labeling it as a "political witchhunt" against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Hussain denounced the charges of money laundering in a context devoid of financial transactions, asserting a systematic misuse of state machinery to suppress political opposition, with the Congress being a primary target of such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

