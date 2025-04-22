AICC Criticizes BJP for Distorting Freedom Legacy

Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC general secretary, castigated the BJP, describing the National Herald case as a stratagem to distort the legacy of India's freedom struggle and distract from the central government's shortcomings.

In Panaji, Hussain accused the Modi administration of deploying the Enforcement Directorate to target the Congress following a significant AICC session, labeling it as a "political witchhunt" against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Hussain denounced the charges of money laundering in a context devoid of financial transactions, asserting a systematic misuse of state machinery to suppress political opposition, with the Congress being a primary target of such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)