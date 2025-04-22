AICC Criticizes BJP for Distorting Freedom Legacy
Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC general secretary, accuses BJP of using the National Herald case to divert focus from governmental failures. He claims the case is a political witchhunt against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Hussain criticizes the use of the Enforcement Directorate, calling it a tool of political vendetta.
- Country:
- India
Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC general secretary, castigated the BJP, describing the National Herald case as a stratagem to distort the legacy of India's freedom struggle and distract from the central government's shortcomings.
In Panaji, Hussain accused the Modi administration of deploying the Enforcement Directorate to target the Congress following a significant AICC session, labeling it as a "political witchhunt" against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
Hussain denounced the charges of money laundering in a context devoid of financial transactions, asserting a systematic misuse of state machinery to suppress political opposition, with the Congress being a primary target of such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Snares Khalistani Drug Trafficker's Assets in Haryana
Gujarat is the most important state for Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi.
Kharge Criticizes Modi Government on Ambedkar's Legacy and Caste Census
Enforcement Directorate Takes Bold Step in AJL Money Laundering Case
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Lip Service to Ambedkar's Legacy