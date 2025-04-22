Modi in Jeddah: Strengthening Indo-Saudi Ties with Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Jeddah on Tuesday as part of a pivotal two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, aiming to bolster ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His arrival received a warm welcome at King Abdulaziz International Airport, setting the stage for significant bilateral discussions.

Highlighting the mutual defense cooperation, Modi's aircraft was ceremonially escorted by F-15 jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force. During his visit, significant advancements in diplomatic relations are anticipated, including the signing of multiple MOUs across sectors like space, energy, and health.

A special focus of the visit is the interaction with the Indian diaspora, fostering community ties. With over 2.7 million Indians residing in Saudi Arabia, the visit underscores not just geopolitical goals, but also the cultural and human linkages between the two nations.

