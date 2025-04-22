Left Menu

Modi in Jeddah: Strengthening Indo-Saudi Ties with Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jeddah to strengthen ties between India and Saudi Arabia. Highlighting Indo-Saudi relations, the visit includes talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, MoUs in various sectors, and interactions with the vibrant Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

22-04-2025
  Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Jeddah on Tuesday as part of a pivotal two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, aiming to bolster ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His arrival received a warm welcome at King Abdulaziz International Airport, setting the stage for significant bilateral discussions.

Highlighting the mutual defense cooperation, Modi's aircraft was ceremonially escorted by F-15 jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force. During his visit, significant advancements in diplomatic relations are anticipated, including the signing of multiple MOUs across sectors like space, energy, and health.

A special focus of the visit is the interaction with the Indian diaspora, fostering community ties. With over 2.7 million Indians residing in Saudi Arabia, the visit underscores not just geopolitical goals, but also the cultural and human linkages between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

