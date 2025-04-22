U.S. Envoy to Moscow Aims for Ukrainian Peace with Kremlin Talks

Yury Ushakov, an adviser in the Kremlin's foreign policy arena, revealed on Tuesday that Steve Witkoff, envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to visit Moscow this week, as reported by Interfax.

Witkoff's agenda includes vital discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin surrounding the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

This visit is notable as it follows three extensive meetings between Witkoff and Putin, all centered on exploring paths to achieve peace in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)