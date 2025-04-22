U.S. Envoy to Moscow Aims for Ukrainian Peace with Kremlin Talks
Yury Ushakov announced that Steve Witkoff, envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, will visit Moscow. Witkoff aims to discuss with Vladimir Putin about ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The upcoming visit follows three long meetings between Witkoff and Putin, focusing on peace prospects.
Yury Ushakov, an adviser in the Kremlin's foreign policy arena, revealed on Tuesday that Steve Witkoff, envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to visit Moscow this week, as reported by Interfax.
Witkoff's agenda includes vital discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin surrounding the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
This visit is notable as it follows three extensive meetings between Witkoff and Putin, all centered on exploring paths to achieve peace in the war-torn region.
