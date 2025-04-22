Pope Francis' Farewell: A New Chapter for the Catholic Church
Pope Francis' funeral will be held Saturday at St. Peter's Square, attended by global leaders. After a turbulent 12-year papacy, he passed away following a stroke. The Church now enters a transition period and prepares for a conclave to elect his successor, amid calls for continuing his progressive legacy.
Pope Francis' funeral has been scheduled for Saturday at St. Peter's Square, as Roman Catholic cardinals confirmed the arrangements on Tuesday.
At 88, Francis passed away on Monday after a stroke, concluding a papacy characterized by frequent clashes with traditionalists while advocating for the poor and marginalized. The Vatican recounted that his end was swift and painless.
As preparations for his funeral unfold, the Church enters a period of transition, with cardinals deliberating on the events leading to the election of Francis' successor. This process involves a conclave expected to convene 15 to 20 days after his passing, maintaining the ancient traditions surrounding the papal succession.
