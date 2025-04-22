Building Bridges: US-India Partnership for a Prosperous Future

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called for India to dismantle non-tariff barriers while granting expanded market access for US products, as he painted a roadmap for deepening ties between the two nations to ensure a prosperous and tranquil 21st century.

In an address, Vance lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depicting him as a 'special person.' He stressed the imperative for India and the US to unite against global challenges, asserting that their partnership is pivotal in sculpting the future of the 21st century.

Vance, alongside Indian-origin Second Lady Usha Chilukuri and their children, arrived in Delhi amid ongoing US tariff disputes. Talks with Modi heralded progress towards a beneficial trade agreement, underscoring the importance of mutual collaboration in energy and defense sectors.

