A Nation in Mourning: East Timor Bids Farewell to Pope Francis
East Timor mourns Pope Francis, with 1,500 attendees and hundreds outside a cathedral. The predominantly Catholic nation entered seven days of mourning. Francis' prior visit brought joy and recognition for his values of fraternity and solidarity. The Church, though popular, faces scandals. A conclave will choose the next pope.
More than 1,500 people filled a cathedral in East Timor on Tuesday, with hundreds more gathered outside, mourning the death of Pope Francis. East Timor, a devoutly Roman Catholic nation, began seven days of mourning, lowering flags to half-mast in gratitude for the pope's leadership. In the capital Dili, a Mass was held in Francis' honor as church staff worked to accommodate the large number of mourners seeking communion.
Among the attendees was Mari Alkatiri, a former prime minister and Muslim, who expressed admiration for Pope Francis' values of human fraternity, solidarity, and environmental concern. Helde Marcal Belo, a 53-year-old civil servant, was moved to tears, recalling Francis' visit last year as part of a 12-day tour through Asia and Oceania, a testament to the pope's commitment despite his age and health.
East Timor awaits the selection of a new pope, as its first cardinal, Virgilio do Carmo da Silva, travels to Rome for the conclave. While the Church enjoys strong support in the nation, it faces scandals, with past allegations of abuse by clergy members. Meanwhile, the people of East Timor continue to hold candlelit vigils, praying for Francis ahead of his funeral.
(With inputs from agencies.)
