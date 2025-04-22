Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Death Sparks Outrage

A businessman from Karnataka's Shivamogga district, identified as Manjunath Rao, has been killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by his family.

Rao, age 47, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife, Pallavi, and young son, Abhijaya, when the tragedy unfolded, with his family witnessing the fatal moment firsthand.

Heinous violence in the scenic area resulted in multiple deaths and injuries among tourists, prompting Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to express his strong condemnation and pledge comprehensive support to the victims' families. Emergency teams have been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir for situational assessment and aid. Meanwhile, local communities are rallying around the bereaved family, which is still grappling with informing Rao's mother of his passing.

