Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Death Sparks Outrage

Manjunath Rao, a businessman from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was tragically shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His family witnessed the attack, where several tourists were impacted. Karnataka's Chief Minister condemned the attack and promised support to Rao's family, while dispatching teams to monitor the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:19 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Death Sparks Outrage
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Karnataka's Shivamogga district, identified as Manjunath Rao, has been killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by his family.

Rao, age 47, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife, Pallavi, and young son, Abhijaya, when the tragedy unfolded, with his family witnessing the fatal moment firsthand.

Heinous violence in the scenic area resulted in multiple deaths and injuries among tourists, prompting Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to express his strong condemnation and pledge comprehensive support to the victims' families. Emergency teams have been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir for situational assessment and aid. Meanwhile, local communities are rallying around the bereaved family, which is still grappling with informing Rao's mother of his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025