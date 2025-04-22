Israel Expresses Sorrow Over Kashmir Tourist Attack

Israel has expressed profound sorrow following the terror attack that targeted tourists in Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in dozens of casualties.

On social media platform X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing Israel's support for India in its fight against terrorism.

The attack, which may have claimed more than 20 lives, happened near Pahalgam amidst US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)