Israel Expresses Sorrow Over Kashmir Tourist Attack

Israel expressed deep sadness over a terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which targeted tourists, leading to multiple casualties. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar voiced solidarity with India in combating terrorism. The attack occurred amid US Vice President J D Vance's visit to the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has expressed profound sorrow following the terror attack that targeted tourists in Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in dozens of casualties.

On social media platform X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing Israel's support for India in its fight against terrorism.

The attack, which may have claimed more than 20 lives, happened near Pahalgam amidst US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

