Terror at Mini Switzerland: Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire, killing and injuring tourists. She extended condolences to the families and called for justice. The attack occurred in Baisaran, a popular spot known as 'mini Switzerland'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left multiple tourists dead and over 20 injured. Perpetrators of this violence, Banerjee stated, must face justice.

Expressing her condolences, Banerjee conveyed her heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for a swift recovery for the injured survivors of the brutal attack.

According to officials, terrorists launched the assault in Baisaran, a scenic spot also known as 'mini Switzerland', catching visitors off guard. It is a spot popular with tourists for pony rides and picnicking, situated about six kilometers from Pahalgam town.

(With inputs from agencies.)

