Terror at Mini Switzerland: Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left multiple tourists dead and over 20 injured. Perpetrators of this violence, Banerjee stated, must face justice.

Expressing her condolences, Banerjee conveyed her heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for a swift recovery for the injured survivors of the brutal attack.

According to officials, terrorists launched the assault in Baisaran, a scenic spot also known as 'mini Switzerland', catching visitors off guard. It is a spot popular with tourists for pony rides and picnicking, situated about six kilometers from Pahalgam town.

