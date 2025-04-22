Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu: A Unified Front on Trade and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding trade and Iran. The conversation was positive, with Trump noting alignment on key issues in a social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:50 IST
Trump and Netanyahu: A Unified Front on Trade and Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss pressing matters of trade and the Iranian situation.

Trump took to social media, expressing satisfaction with the dialogue, and emphasizing a strong mutual stance on these critical issues.

The discussion underscores the close ties and collaborative spirit between the U.S. and Israel on international policy fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025