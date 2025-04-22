Trump and Netanyahu: A Unified Front on Trade and Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding trade and Iran. The conversation was positive, with Trump noting alignment on key issues in a social media post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss pressing matters of trade and the Iranian situation.
Trump took to social media, expressing satisfaction with the dialogue, and emphasizing a strong mutual stance on these critical issues.
The discussion underscores the close ties and collaborative spirit between the U.S. and Israel on international policy fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement