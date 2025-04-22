Central Bank Credibility Under Fire Amidst Trump's Fed Criticism

The IMF's chief economist highlighted the essential need for central banks to preserve their independence amid President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This independence is crucial for maintaining credibility in managing inflation, particularly as Trump's tariffs are expected to escalate inflation in the U.S.

Central banks, according to Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, have tools such as interest rate management to control inflation, but their credibility hinges on independence from political influence. This independence is vital as Trump scrutinizes the Fed's rate policies, raising investor concerns about potential repercussions related to Powell's leadership.

Legal ambiguities surround the potential removal of Powell, yet the President's continued criticisms have affected market stability. Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed support for Powell, condemning political pressures and emphasizing the importance of adhering to central bank mandates.

