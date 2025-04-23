Tragedy in Pahalgam: Kashmir's Dark Day

The peaceful surroundings of Pahalgam in Kashmir were shattered by one of the most severe terror attacks on civilians in recent history, leaving 26 dead, chiefly tourists.

On Wednesday morning, the bodies of the victims were transported to Srinagar's Government Medical College. Authorities have planned a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the police control room to honor those lost.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar by nightfall to participate in the ceremony, marking a somber moment in the continued turbulence impacting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)