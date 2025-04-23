Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Kashmir's Dark Day

A horrific terror attack occurred in Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the deaths of 26 victims, mainly tourists. Their bodies were transferred to Srinagar's Government Medical College before a wreath-laying ceremony was scheduled at the police control room with the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:12 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Kashmir's Dark Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The peaceful surroundings of Pahalgam in Kashmir were shattered by one of the most severe terror attacks on civilians in recent history, leaving 26 dead, chiefly tourists.

On Wednesday morning, the bodies of the victims were transported to Srinagar's Government Medical College. Authorities have planned a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the police control room to honor those lost.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar by nightfall to participate in the ceremony, marking a somber moment in the continued turbulence impacting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025