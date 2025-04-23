Global Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed at least 26 lives, including a Nepalese national, sparking condemnation from Nepal and Sri Lanka. Nepal's PM, K P Sharma Oli, and Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with India, pledging support and assistance. Sri Lanka also condemned the attack.
In a heinous act of violence, a terrorist attack struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving at least 26 dead, among them tourists and nationals from Nepal and the UAE. The assault has been labeled the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama incident.
Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, swiftly condemned the attack, expressing his deepest condolences to the victims' families. He affirmed Nepal's steadfast support for India and pledged to offer all necessary assistance.
Sri Lanka joined in voicing strong disapproval of the act, highlighting their solidarity with India against terrorism. The global condemnation underscores a collective demand for peace and concerted counter-terrorism efforts in the region.
