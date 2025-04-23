Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Grim Attack in Pahalgam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that India will not succumb to terrorism following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, targeting tourists and resulting in numerous casualties. Shah vowed that the perpetrators of this heinous act will face justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:49 IST
India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Grim Attack in Pahalgam
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern declaration of resolve, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that India will not surrender to the menace of terrorism. His comments came in the wake of a brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

Shah paid tribute to the victims by laying wreaths on their bodies and expressed his grief through a message on X, asserting, 'With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.'

The terrorist attack, which occurred in a prominent tourist area in south Kashmir, also left several others injured, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. The government remains steadfast in its promise to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025