India's Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism: A Grim Attack in Pahalgam

In a stern declaration of resolve, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that India will not surrender to the menace of terrorism. His comments came in the wake of a brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

Shah paid tribute to the victims by laying wreaths on their bodies and expressed his grief through a message on X, asserting, 'With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.'

The terrorist attack, which occurred in a prominent tourist area in south Kashmir, also left several others injured, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. The government remains steadfast in its promise to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)