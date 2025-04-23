Tragedy in Pahalgam: Calls for Justice as Militants Strike High-Security Zone
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemns the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed several tourists, terming it 'unthinkable'. Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, called for justice and investigation into the high-security breach, highlighting past unresolved cases like the 2019 Pulwama attack.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has condemned a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left several tourists dead, describing the incident as 'very painful' and 'unthinkable'.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasized that the attack occurred in a 'high-security zone', with militants shelling the area for 20 minutes. He avoided political commentary, focusing instead on the tragedy's impact.
Expressing condolences, Yadav highlighted the death of Manish Ranjan, a Bihar native working in Hyderabad, whose family survived the incident. Yadav urged justice for the attack's victims, drawing parallels to the unsolved 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
