Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Calls for Justice as Militants Strike High-Security Zone

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemns the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed several tourists, terming it 'unthinkable'. Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, called for justice and investigation into the high-security breach, highlighting past unresolved cases like the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:59 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Calls for Justice as Militants Strike High-Security Zone
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has condemned a recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that left several tourists dead, describing the incident as 'very painful' and 'unthinkable'.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasized that the attack occurred in a 'high-security zone', with militants shelling the area for 20 minutes. He avoided political commentary, focusing instead on the tragedy's impact.

Expressing condolences, Yadav highlighted the death of Manish Ranjan, a Bihar native working in Hyderabad, whose family survived the incident. Yadav urged justice for the attack's victims, drawing parallels to the unsolved 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025