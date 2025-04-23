Tragic Loss: The Life and Legacy of Atul Mone
The railway community mourns the loss of Atul Mone, a revered engineer, after his tragic death during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Colleagues remember him as a talented and amicable individual. Mone's untimely demise leaves a void among his friends and coworkers at the Mumbai railway workshop.
The colleagues of Atul Mone, a senior section engineer at Central Railway's workshop in Mumbai, are mourning his tragic loss. Mone was among the victims of a harrowing terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, an incident that has left his coworkers in disbelief.
On Tuesday, the picturesque tourist spot in south Kashmir became a site of horror when terrorists killed over two dozen people, mostly tourists. Mone's loss hits close to home at the British-era workshop in Parel, which now carries a somber atmosphere, mourning a friend and esteemed engineer.
Tributes continue to pour in for Mone, a resident of Dombivli, known for his dedicated work at the railway wheel shop. His unexpected passing after a much-anticipated vacation with loved ones has shocked many, leaving the railway community in Mumbai to remember the cherished times with a valued friend and colleague.
